Memphis named to Fodor’s 2018 ‘Go List’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the most prominent travel information companies has added the city of Memphis to its list of the top destinations in the world.

The Bluff City was named number six on Fodor’s 2018 “Go List”, which highlights the destinations around the world that are a must see in the new year.

“The birthplace of rock-n-roll, the blues, and arguably some of the best BBQ on the planet, there’s no denying the fact that Memphis is a city with a lot of soul,” Fodor said in the article.

The travel company specifically encouraged visitors to plan a trip around the annual Memphis in May festival or the Memphis Food & Wine Festival in October.

Approximately 52 destinations around the world made the list, but Memphis was the only one from North America in the top 10.

Marrakesh, Morocco Cook Islands Salar de Tunupa, Bolivia Split, Croatia Kuwait Memphis, Tennessee Armenia Mongolia Dublin, Ireland Belize

