Keeping your child safe and warm in a car seat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the temperatures dropping, parents are bundling up the little ones, trying to keep them warm in the cold winter months. But safety experts say that same coat could be detrimental to the child’s safety.

According to consumer reports, winter coats should not be worn underneath a car seat harness. A bulky jacket could leave the harness too loose to be effective in the event of a crash.

To see just how loose the harness will be, simply buckle the child into the seat with the coat on. Next, remove the coat and buckle the seat once more. If the harness doesn’t secure the child in place, the coat should not be worn underneath the belt.

If the jacket can not be worn safely, experts suggest using a blanket to keep smaller children warm.

For the older ones, parents can actually take the coat and put it on backwards, so the back of the coat sort of serves as a blanket.