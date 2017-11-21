× Hickory Hill man found guilty in wife’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Hickory Hill man accused of murdering his wife three years ago has been convicted in her death.

In February 2014, 34-year-old Sharice Turner was discovered dead inside her home in the 3600 block of Firethorne Drive. Her husband, Detrick Turner, told authorities the couple was struggling over a gun during a fight when it suddenly went off twice.

Sharice Turner was hit in the face by one of the bullets, her husband said.

A police affidavit stated there was no sign of a struggle inside the home.

The couple’s two children were in the house at the time.

On Monday, a jury found Detrick Turner guilty of murder. He’s scheduled to appear in court for sentencing in January.