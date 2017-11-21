Family worried after loved one disappears from mental facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, TN - "This is just killing me. It is killing us all. We got to have him back." Lazarrian Hope is a brother hoping for the best, but fearing the unknown.

He worries about his brother Tony Taylor wandering the streets of Memphis alone.

"Being un-medicated is just gonna multiply it. He may not be able to help you help him with any information," says Taylor's cousin, Derrick Taylor.

He says the 57-year-old is bi-polar and schizophrenic.

Since last Thursday he has been without his medication.

"That's our main concern finding out where Tony is," says Derrick Taylor.

Tony Taylor was picked up from Whitehaven for his regular van ride to the Lowenstein House in Hickory Hill.

The facility is a mental health service center helping people deal with their illness and function in society. But last Thursday Taylor got agitated and walked out.

"We first found out once the teacher initially gave the call and said he was not in class. But they told us not to worry they had someone out looking for him," says Derrick Taylor.

Hours ticked by. He was never found. Taylor's family called police and a City Watch Alert was issued.

His family says someone should have been watching Taylor We went to the Lowenstein House for answers.

The Executive Director told us they are concerned about Taylor and a worker did look for him, but the Director says their program serves adults. They are not a day care that watches over clients.

Those at the Lowenstein House are free to come and go as they please.

It's not what Taylor's family wants to hear.

"That doesn't sound like you are concerned with their well-being. Sounds like you are just there to work," says Lazarrian Hope.

The Lowenstein House is contracted with the state to provide services to those with mental illness, but the state says since they are not residential they are not required to report missing cases like this one.

WREG dug into the background of the center and found violations for cleanliness and faulty maintenance, but nothing like what happened to Taylor.

The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse says if a person is concerned about the care at facility, they can call the West Tennessee Regional Complaint Line at 866-344-0858.

Tony Taylor was last seen in a blue jacket, white shirt and blue jeans.

If you have seen him, call police at 901-545-2677.