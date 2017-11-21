× Congressman Steve Cohen announces opposition to FCC plan to repeal net neutrality

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Congressman Steve Cohen released a statement Tuesday afternoon in response to the Federal Communications Commissions plans to repeal the Obama administrations regulations that ensures equal access to the internet.

“I oppose the FCC plan announced today to dismantle the landmark 2015 Internet Neutrality rule that guarantees access and prohibits high-speed internet service providers from blocking or impeding the availability of websites,” said Congressman Cohen.

Congressman Cohen stated that removing Net Neutrality will have an effect on the way consumers access certain content.

“The FCC is kowtowing to the big internet companies, giving them control over what consumers can see and how much premiere content will cost,” said Congressman Cohen.

“I believe the internet should remain a platform for the free expression of ideas and innovation, and remain fast, fair and open for all users,” said Congressman Cohen.

The Congressman promised that he would continue to monitor the “issue” with his colleagues at the House Judiciary Committee.