× Charlie Rose suspended by CBS after 8 women accuse him of sexual harassment

NEW YORK — From Hollywood to Washington to now network TV, Charlie Rose is the latest high profile man to face sexual abuse allegations. The Washington Post is reporting eight women associated with Rose’s PBS program are accusing him of sexual harassment between the late 90s and 2011.

Five of the women said Rose put his hand on their legs to test their reaction.

Kyle Godfrey-Ryan, one of the three named accusers in the Washington Post story, told The Post that Rose often walked nude in front of her in the mid-2000s when she was working at one of his homes.

After the Washington Post story was published, Godfrey-Ryan said on Facebook that she initially detailed her experiences off-the-record, until she read the transcripts from the other women who accused Rose.

“Though many came before me, some women were attacked violently and repeatedly after the time I worked there. These stories helped me reframe my perspective. I felt that by withholding my identity, I was de-legitimatizing the experiences of these other women,” she wrote. “I couldn’t be complicit in what silence meant for them, so I allowed my name to run with the story.”

A second person also claimed to have experienced a similar incident with Rose.

One person claimed he groped her buttocks at a holiday party.

The women worked for “Charlie Rose Inc.” not for CBS or PBS where his interview show airs nor Bloomberg where it’s tape and rebroadcast. Still, he’s been suspended by CBS where he co-hosts CBS This Morning and contributes to “60 Minutes”. PBS and Bloomberg are also suspending their distribution of the Charlie Rose Show.

“I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed,” said Rose in a released statement Monday. “I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate.”

In a statement, CBS News said, “these allegations are extremely disturbing and we take them seriously.”

CBS also said Rose will remain suspended while it looks into the matter.

My statement in full. pic.twitter.com/3kvFrqF2dT — Charlie Rose (@charlierose) November 20, 2017