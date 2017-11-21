Another fake law enforcement officer spotted in Arkansas county

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAINT FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. — For the third time since October, the Saint Francis County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a law enforcement impostor.

The most recent incident took place over the weekend on Highway 38 near Hughes.

According to a sheriff’s office report, a woman was pulled over on this stretch of road Saturday morning by a man driving a dark blue Silverado with a flashing blue light on the dash.

He was reportedly wearing a dark uniform with no patches or sidearm. He searched her truck for illegal game before telling her she could go.

The suspect allegedly identified himself as Officer Strickland.

The sheriff’s office believes he’s a former Marianna police officer. Sheriff Bobby May says something like this isn’t taken lightly.

"Iit's not good for law enforcement personnel who are out doing their job and then you have the public out there that's afraid to stop for a legitimate police officer and who can blame them."

Last month there were two reports of a man impersonating a St. Francis County deputy but he was said to be driving a white Dodge Charger.

The sheriff’s office believes the suspect from Saturday’s incident was impersonating an Arkansas wildlife officer.

The sheriff’s office urges residents who get pulled over by a law enforcement officer to drive to a public area before stopping.