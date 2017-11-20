WREG takes a look at crime at Memphis malls with holiday season around the corner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Black Friday approaches we've got information holiday shoppers will want to know.

Before you head out to shop this holiday season listen to this.

WREG crunched the numbers from Memphis Police on incidents that happened over roughly the last two years.

Based on the numbers, most robberies, assaults and vehicle break-ins happen here at Southland Mall in Whitehaven.

But the totals might not be as bad as you would think. There were 12 robberies, 11 assaults and 56 vehicle break-ins.

Daisy Adams and Lynn Gilbert have been walking through this mall three times a week for years.

"We've never had a problem. That's my car right there and I come out, and it's there," said Adams. "So, I feel safe coming up here."

Nothing has happened to them, but they're not surprised Southland Mall leads in robberies, assaults and vehicle break-ins.

"It doesn't shock me, because I see it on TV all the time. They arresting them every day. I mean, c'mon," said Adams.

"They might come at night. I'm at home (chuckles)," said Adams. "I don't come out at night, but during the day we've never had a problem."

While Southland Mall had more vehicle break ins, more vehicles were actually stolen here at the Wolfchase Galleria, albeit only by a little bit.

10 vehicles were stolen at Wolfchase Galleria and nine at Southland Mall, but Wolfchase Galleria only had about half as many break-ins with 30.

Mark Miller never takes any chances at Wolfchase Galleria or any other mall. He parks near other cars, and tries to shop during the day.

"I'll hide stuff to where it's out of sight. Try to hide things out of plain sight to where you don't encourage theft," said Miller.

"I think it's just disgusting, honestly, because I wouldn't want that happening to me, and I feel bad for all the people it happens to," said Miller. "I don't understand why you would want to steal someone else's stuff."

From Wolfchase on, most numbers drop. Oak Court Mall had 22 vehicle break-ins, five assaults and one robbery.

While the newer Tanger Outlets in Mississippi only had six vehicle break-ins, no assaults and no robberies.

Number or no numbers, these two mall walkers aren't surprised to hear about crime at any mall or anywhere else in the area.

"It's not surprising because, like you say, you hear about it every day somewhere," said Miller.