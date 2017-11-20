× Woman crashes chasing men who robbed her

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman lost control of her vehicle and crashed Thursday night while pursuing two men she told police robbed her during a planned iPhone sale.

She told police she had arranged to meet a man in the parking lot of the Neighborhood Walmart in the 2800 block of Hickory Hill Road around 10 p.m. in order to sell him an iPhone 5.

The man brought a friend along with a black handgun. They took two iPhones from the woman at gunpoint.

The victim told police the men fled in a red Nissan SUV missing a front bumper.

The woman got into her car and chased after the men, but lost control and crashed blocks away on Mt. Moriah Road. A brick wall in that area sustained significant damage.