Violent weekend in Memphis leaves five people dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for the people responsible for several murders following a violent weekend in Memphis.

Five people have been murdered in the city since Friday night.

So far, no arrests have been made in any of the homicides, but detectives said they are working around the clock to identify suspects.

The most recent homicide happened Sunday evening in Southeast Memphis. Police told WREG a man was found dead at Ross Road and Birch Run Lane near Kirby Parkway.

Just hours before that, a man was killed when someone opened fire on his car in Binghampton. He crashed into a home on Johnson Avenue and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers said they are still trying to determine where the shooting actually happened.

On Saturday, authorities said two men were killed — one in the 4000 block of Jackson Avenue near Jackson Elementary School and the other on Person Avenue in Castalia Heights.

Detectives said the Castalia Heights victim — 67-year-old Steve Guidry — may have been killed by a man driving a blue Chevrolet Impala with a broke tail light.

And on Friday night, 22-year-old Rodtrez Bailey was shot and killed at a Raleigh apartment complex on Stone Way Lane.

If you have any information in any of these murders, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.