MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Facebook video that appears to show young men waving weapons as they walk around Oak Court Mall is receiving attention.

The video, posted Saturday, has been shared thousands of times. The people in the video seem to be holding handguns and, at one point, an AK-style rifle inside the mall and in the parking garage as they make threats against various people.

WREG is talking with store owners and shoppers to see whether they feel safe. This story will be updated.