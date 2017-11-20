× Three dead after medical helicopter crash in eastern Arkansas

DEWITT, Ark. — Three people are dead after a medical helicopter crashed in eastern Arkansas.

The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management confirmed the helicopter went down Sunday night near the Arkansas County town of DeWitt, about 60 miles southeast of Little Rock.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford said the aircraft was flying from Pine Bluff to DeWitt at the time of the wreck. Lunsford said no patients were on board.

FAA investigators were called to the scene, and the National Transportation Safety Board was notified.

The helicopter belonged to Pafford EMS. The company said on its Facebook page that it’s “devastated by the sudden loss of three of our team members.”

Additional details about what caused the crash are not yet known.