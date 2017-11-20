× Suspect charged with murder, tampering with evidence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The suspect in a weekend shooting that claimed a man’s life is now behind bars.

Everett Young was charged with second degree murder and tampering with evidence after he killed Timmy Pettigrew Sunday evening, police said. Both men were reportedly sitting in a car in the 3900 block of Ross Road when the shooting occurred.

Authorities said Young’s account of what happened changed several times during questioning and he eventually admitted to the murder.

A motive was not released.

Young is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.