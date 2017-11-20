× Surveillance cameras catch burglary suspect in the act

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local homeowner is asking for help after he became the victim of a burglary Friday afternoon.

According to police, the man’s surveillance cameras were rolling as the suspect casually walked onto his property in the 700 block of West and broke into the garage and a vehicle. The suspect was able to get away with several items before anyone noticed.

Authorities said no arrests have been made in the case.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.