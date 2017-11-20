× Police: Women attack each other with ax, hammer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women are recovering behind bars after allegedly attacking each other with an ax and hammer.

According to the police report, Tina Mayes was visiting a friend in the 800 block of Keel Saturday when the man’s girlfriend, Angela Jefferson, arrived at the home.

The accounts of what happened next differ between the defendants.

Jefferson said her boyfriend was acting strange, leading her to believe that someone else was in the house. When she went to investigate, she said Mayes hit her twice in the head with a hammer and that’s when she became involved in the fight.

However, Mayes stated she only hit the other woman in self defense after she herself was attacked with an ax.

Both women were taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.