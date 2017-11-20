× Police: Millington man arrested in road rage incident involving officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Millington man was charged following an alleged road rage incident involving an officer.

The officer was reportedly traveling eastbound on Yale Road Sunday when a Dodge Ram began tailing him. The driver, later identified as Christoper Schafer, allegedly continued “running up” on the officer’s car and flashing his high beams.

As they approached the Amesbury Street intersection, the driver drove into the turning lane, sped past the officer and then slammed on his brakes. The officer plowed into the back of the truck.

That’s when Schafer got out of his car and pushed the officer, the police report said.

Schafer was charged with aggravated assault and reckless driving.