Police: Driver slams into auto business at Stage, Bartlett Road

BARTLETT, Tenn. — First responders were called to a local auto business after a driver slammed into the building early Monday morning.

The accident happened at Warr & Geurin Garage located at Stage and Bartlett Road.

WREG’s Melissa Moon has learned the business — which sustained major structural damage — wasn’t scheduled to open until 8 a.m. so it doesn’t appear anyone was inside at the time of the crash.

The driver’s condition has not been released.