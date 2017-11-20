× Memphis Police investigating photo of officer sleeping in cruiser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department responded Monday to a photo on social media that appears to show an officer asleep in an MPD cruiser.

“The officer in question has been identified, and an administrative investigation is underway. This behavior will not be tolerated, and I can assure you that corrective actions will be taken,” said Director Michael Rallings.

“This type of behavior does not represent the hardworking men and women of the Memphis Police Department.”

The photo had almost 1,200 shares as of Monday afternoon.