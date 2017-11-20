Manhunt Monday: A woman lives in fear while her alleged abuser is on the run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who is accused of shooting his wife in the chest is on the run tonight.

Investigators say Adrian Golden tried to take his wife's life after she filed for divorce six months ago.

31-year-old Kimberly Sisk has been in a wheelchair for nearly six months.

"He drugged me out of the house and put me in my truck," said Sisk.

The Bruce, Mississippi Police Department says Sisk's ex-husband, Adrian Golden, shot her multiple times in June and left for dead.

Now Sisks is unable to use the left side of her body and is barely able to talk.

"He didn't care about me dying or my kids not having a mom," said Sisk. "I kept trying to get out, but he wouldn't sign the divorce papers."

Family members say the couple had a volatile relationship. Back in June they say Golden broke into Sisk's Pontotoc, Mississippi home.

According to Sisk he pulled out the air conditioner unit and climbed in through a window. She got away, and called the police.

By the time they arrived, Golden was gone.

The next morning Sisk went to the police department for an order of protection.

She says when she got back home Golden was there waiting. Golden proceeded to hit her in the head with a bottle, forced her into her truck and drove her to Bruce, Mississippi.

Family member say Sisk knew her life was in danger, so she jumped out of a moving truck - but not before Golden was able to shoot her in the chest.

"They said he tried to run her over, and he lost control of the truck," said Jessica Bodie, Sisk's sister. "He got out of the truck and shot her in the head instead."

Golden left before officers arrived, and Sisk was rushed to the hospital and spent two weeks in a coma.

"I worry for my sister, because she can't live her life the way she is supposed too," said Bodie. "She's got to look over her shoulder every time she's out, not knowing where he is."

Officers say Golden needs to be behind bars.

Chief Bryan Roberts of the Bruce Police Department says Golden needs to be considered armed and dangerous.

"With his history, it's bound to happen again, and we really don't want anybody else to get hurt," said Chief Roberts.

Sisk just wants to raise her children in peace, but knows that can't happen until Golden is off of the streets.

"He shot me in the chest and in my head," said Sisk. "I hope you rot in prison."

If you know where Adrian Golden is hiding call The U.S. Marshalls at 1-800-336-0102 they are offering a $5,000 reward for his capture.