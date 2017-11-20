× Lifeblood: Donors to receive $15 voucher from Holiday Deli & Ham Co.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lifeblood is giving away free $15 vouchers for people who donate blood.

The organization said anyone who donates blood by Wednesday will receive a $15 voucher for a ham, turkey or any other food item at Holiday Deli & Ham Co. Vouchers are given away on a first come, first serve basis and while supplies last.

To donate, you must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health.

Lifeblood donation centers