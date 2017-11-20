Lifeblood: Donors to receive $15 voucher from Holiday Deli & Ham Co.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lifeblood is giving away free $15 vouchers for people who donate blood.
The organization said anyone who donates blood by Wednesday will receive a $15 voucher for a ham, turkey or any other food item at Holiday Deli & Ham Co. Vouchers are given away on a first come, first serve basis and while supplies last.
To donate, you must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health.
