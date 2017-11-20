Fire crews respond to Downtown Memphis blaze

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fire investigators are working to determine what caused a blaze at a downtown business Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, they were called to PB&J Towing at 788 South Main Street around noon after a fire broke out inside.

Four employees were on duty at the time, but thankfully no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Witnesses on the scene said they heard what sounded like an explosion, but fire officials were not able to confirm that information.

This is not the first time, WREG has reported on a fire at this local business.

Back in 2015, several employees were working on a car when it caught on fire. That blaze quickly spread to several other vehicles and the building, causing an estimated $14,000 in damages.