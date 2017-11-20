× Enter to win Singing Christmas Tree tickets!

2017 SINGING CHRISTMAS TREE – A JOURNEY… A CHANCE… A CHANGE. Friday, December 8–Thursday, December 14 at Bellevue Baptist Church

(NO Monday performance on December 11, 2017)

The Singing Christmas Tree returns to the Arravista Mountain Resort, where everything is full speed ahead for Christmas! A few new visitors create some unexpected, and somewhat unwelcome, excitement for the Resort staff. With surprises in store around every corner, it’s certain that confusion and misunderstanding will occur. But maybe on this journey, someone will take a chance— a chance that might change everything.

Enter HERE for your chance to win 4 tickets to this fun family event!