Community steps in to help Southaven Santa

SOUTHAVEN, Miss -- Every Christmas hundreds of families travel to a neighborhood in Southaven to see one of Santa's helpers.

Families flock to Springfield Cove every holiday season. It's been a tradition for 34 years.

Mike Myrick has plant Saint Nick for the past two decades, but this year his smiling face won't be there.

"I can't be around all the children because of medications and chemo," he said.

Earlier this year, Myrick was diagnosed with Lymphoma.

"Very aggressive. The middle of the body to neck. Thank God, not in lungs or heart. They feel like they got it," he said.

Myrick said he's on the road to recovery, but just not in time for the holidays.

"He enjoys it so much, and he's become depressed. We don't know what to do with ourselves," said his wife Sharon, who many know as Mrs. Claus.

She said over the years they've expanded their reach. You've seen the pair on WREG's Pass It On handing out gift cards, and they also help families in need over the holidays. They will give gifts and bibles to children who may not get any gifts.

"It means so much to us to see them, and we always thank them for letting us be a part of their Christmas. That's why we enjoy Christmas so ," said Susan Myrick.

This year, the organizers of Christmas on Sprinfield Cove asked for the community's support, and boy, have they stepped in!

Volunteers signed up to play Santa this season. Almost every weekend is now full.

"What they are doing to sit in my chair for a while, I'll give that much more when I get back in it," said Myrick.

He said the love, support and prayers are pouring in, and he promises he'll be back next year.

Christmas on Springfield Cove starts the weekend after Thanksgiving.

Organizers still need help with repairs to Santa's house and other decorations.

If you can help out, go to their Facebook page and send them a message.

