Campbell Clinic provides free foot care and shoes for the Memphis homeless

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There's one segment of our community in Memphis that has to factor in things many of us take for granted.

The homeless wonder where they'll sleep and often where their next meal will come from.

One question that was answered for some of them Monday was how to take care of one body part they likely use the most: their feet.

Help came today for hundreds of homeless at the Memphis Union Mission.

"Olivia" calls the streets of Memphis her home.

"I was in an abusive relationship."

Monday she was among two hundred "homeless people" receiving free foot care and free new shoes.

"I might not be able to walk right but at least I have some good clean shoes and socks I can have in my feet," said "Olivia."

Monday's assistance comes through a national program called "Our Heart To Your Sole" and locally through the Campbell Clinic's "Soles4Souls."

"The surgeons, the foot and ankle specialists at Campbell Clinic, along with our residents and fellows, provide free foot care to all the adults served by the Memphis Union Mission," said Karen Watson, Exec. Director of The Campbell Foundation.

Campbell Clinic partnered with Red Wing Shoes to provide new footwear...free of charge.

In addition employees at Campbell Clinic donated seven hundred pairs of socks.

For ten years doctors have used their skills to examine feet, trim toe nails, callouses and ulcers and in the process uncover foot problems related to diabetes and other illnesses.

It's also chance for doctors to learn a little more about a "forgotten" segment of our society.

"I always says, 'what's your name, where are you from?' and it connects me to them. I love hearing their stories. I think these folks have amazing stories," said Dr. David Richardson, Orthopedic Surgeon and co-founder of "Soles4Souls."

To learn more about "Our Heart To Your Sole" and "Soles4Souls" go to www.campbell-foundation.org or call 901-759-5490.