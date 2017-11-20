× Annual Thanksgiving Dinner for the Homeless & Hungry needs donations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thanksgiving is just around the corner and if you’re looking for a way to give back this holiday, we have just the event for you.

Organizers of the annual Memphis Thanksgiving Dinner for the Homeless and Hungry need donations for their giveaway items.

The organization told WREG they need hygiene products like soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, lotions and deodorants.

They will also be collecting new socks, scarves, gloves, sweaters, blankets, backpacks, sleeping bags and any other items that can be used to keep people warm.

Donations can be dropped off at any Royal Furniture store until noon on Tuesday or at the Cook Convention Center Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.