Angel Tree helping needy children and seniors this Christmas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s the season of giving and you can help some needy children and seniors the holiday they deserve.

News Channel 3 is teaming up with the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree, helping nearly 3,500 people this Christmas.

All you have to do is find an Angel Tree at Carrefour at Kirby Woods, Oak Court Mall or Wolfchase Galleria Mall. Choose a tag and buy the corresponding gift.

You can also adopt an angel online by clicking here.

The gifts must be returned on Dec. 11.