17 guns taken from Hickory Hill pawn shop during armed robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that left a Memphis pawn shop without 17 guns.

Police arrived at Pawn Plus located on the 5800 block of Winchester Road around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning after receiving a robbery call.

The manager said two men walked in and held him and another employee at gun point and took 17 handguns.

They had to close the store for a little while but they seem to be back to business now.

He said he checked his surveillance cameras and it doesn’t show the men on it, so he’s hoping another business here in the plaza may have video of the crooks.

It is unknown what type of weapons were taken during the robbery.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.