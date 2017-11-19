× Police: Suspect carjacks vehicle with children inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Police Department is searching for a suspect who carjacked a vehicle while two children were still inside.

The crime happened on the 3800 block of Macon Road on Sunday evening.

Upon arrival, officers were made aware that the keys were left in the car along with the children when it was stolen.

Police later located the vehicle on the 4100 block of Whales Avenue, and the children were found safe and unharmed.

The suspect is still at large.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.