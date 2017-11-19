× Man stabbed at Frayser house party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating a stabbing that put one man in the hospital.

The incident happened in the 2400 block of Millbrook Avenue.

Police say officers received the call just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning. When they arrived on the scene, they found one man with stab wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the victim had been at a party and got into an altercation with another person there. No arrests have been made as of yet.

35.221868 -89.983278