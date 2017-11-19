× Man killed in Clarksdale, Mississippi shooting

CLARKSDALE, Miss. — The Clarksdale Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday night.

Police responded to the shooting on the 600 block of Oakhurst Street 9:23 p.m.

Officers immediately located a man who was injured in his torso from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. The Clarksdale Police Department does not have any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information can call (662)-621-8151.