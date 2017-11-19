× Man dead after being shot, crashing vehicle near Tillman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot and crashing his vehicle.

Memphis police say the incident happened in the 3000 block of Johnson, at around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say they arrived on the scene to find that a man had crashed his vehicle into a house. The officers then realized the victim had been shot before crashing his car.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

No suspect information is available at this time. Memphis police say they aren’t sure where the shooting actually occurred.

35.141801 -89.961228