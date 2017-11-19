Football team’s locker room burglarized during game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a crushing blow to the White Station Spartans against their rivals The Whitehaven Tigers. Just when the team thought their night couldn't get any worse - they came back to their locker room at Whitehaven only to discover their stuff was gone.

Police are investigating after thieves burglarized a locker room during a high school football game.

The parents of some White Station High School football players want answers after several items were stolen during an away game at Whitehaven High School.

One of the mothers said that the players came back to the locker room after "losing" the game only to find it had been completely ransacked.

Erica Neal says her son, Eli, was among nearly "two dozen" players who were targeted.

Eli's I-phone 6 was stolen.

Police say two other parents reported their kids' cell phones had also been taken.

"Wireless Beats headphones and an LG phone were taken," said Neal. "Shoes and clothes were taken from two or three players, and they left the game pretty much barefoot and in gym shorts."

"They're all really, really good boys from good families, and I just felt heartbroken for them because they don't deserve it," said Neal. "Then I get furious for the parents, because I know the sacrifices that they make in order for these boys to have what they have."

Neal says no one was watching the locker room, which she tells us was left open, despite having police officers all over campus.

"When you come in, they pat you down, they wand you and they go through your bag," said Neal.

"They should have locked the locker room. We've played everywhere. We don't have a home field, so we do a lot of away games. We've never experienced this ever," said Neal.

She believes she and the other parents not only deserve answers - they also want the thieves to pay.

"I feel like somebody saw something, someone knows something and I won't rest until we get to the bottom of it," said Neal. "We may not get their phones back, but I just want whoever did it to be held responsible for their actions."