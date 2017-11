× Woman in critical condition after Saturday morning shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One woman is in critical condition after being shot early Saturday morning.

Memphis police say the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Waco Street at around 1 a.m.

Police found the victim, and she was transported to the hospital.

No suspect information is available at this time. Police are asking anyone with any information to callĀ 901-528-CASH.