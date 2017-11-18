× Tigers roll over SMU to wrap up AAC West

MEMPHIS – Best in the West!!

For the first time in school history, the Memphis Tigers have won a division title, wrapping up the American Athletic Conference West Division by rolling up 66 points on their way to a sixth straight win 66-45 over SMU.

The Tigers with a school record 7 rushing touchdowns, 2 each for Patrick Taylor and Darrell Henderson and 3 for quarterback Riley Ferguson, who also threw for 320 yards and 2 TD…both to Anthony Miller, who also became the school’s all-time leader in career receptions.

With the win, the Tigers earn a spot in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game on December 2nd against either Central Florida or South Florida.