Police offer warning after package theft caught on camera

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help identifying this man you see stealing a package right off a front porch in Whitehaven.

This happened Monday at a home in the 3700 block of Masonwood lane.

“Tis the season and it’s time make arrangements for those package deliveries!” Police said in a Facebook post.

The video shows a suspect getting out of the passenger side of a car, grabbing the package and leaving.

The vehicle is possibly a Hyundai Sonata.

If you know who this man is, call Crimestoppers at 528-cash.