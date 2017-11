× One man shot and killed in Castalia Heights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say one man has been shot and killed in a shooting in Castalia Heights.

Officers are on the scene in the 2100 block of East Person Avenue. One man was shot and has been pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say that the suspect was possibly driving a blue Chevrolet Impala, with a broken rear tail light.

WREG will be working to find out more information.