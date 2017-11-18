× ‘Armed and dangerous’ inmate walks away from federal prison camp in Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — An inmate has walked away from a federal prison camp in Millington and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Travon Gardner, from the Nashville area, is 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, according to sheriff’s spokesman Earle Farrell. He did not know what direction Gardner might be traveling.

According to county authorities, finding the escapee is the responsibility of the Bureau of Prisons and Millington Police Department.

Neighbors near the prison camp said Saturday morning that the facility only houses non-violent offenders and the inmates frequently walk around the grounds and up and down the street cleaning up trash and doing other chores.