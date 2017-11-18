× Escaped Millington inmate captured in Brownsville, Tenn.

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals confirmed a Millington inmate who “walked away” from prison was captured Saturday afternoon.

Travon Gardner was reported missing from the Federal Prison Camp on Navy Road just after 6 p.m. Friday.

Gardner was considered armed and dangerous and was serving a 300-month sentence on narcotics charges.

Marshals say they were speaking with Gardner’s girlfriend in Brownsville, Tennessee.

While officials were speaking with her, Gardner fell through the ceiling and later surrendered without further incident.

Marshals say they captured Gardner around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.