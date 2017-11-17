× WANTED: Murder suspect still at large after police search

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New information was released overnight following a police search Thursday afternoon. The suspect, 40-year-old Demarcus Moss, is wanted for the murder of a young teen and remains at large.

According to police, Moss shot and killed 15-year-old Keiangelo Wright in the area of Kerr and Clancy on September 30th. The victim’s death was reportedly the result of a fight.

On Thursday, officers received a tip Moss was in a vehicle near Elvis Presley Boulevard and Bellevue, but when the suspect spotted them, he took off. Authorities searched the area but were unable to locate the Moss again.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

35.149534 -90.048980