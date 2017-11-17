Tigers cut ribbon to open new basketball practice facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis unveiled its new men's basketball practice facility Friday afternoon on the school's south campus.

The Laurie-Walton Family Basketball Center is named in honor of former Tigers player Bill Laurie, who played for Memphis in the early 1970s and married into the Walton family that opened Walmart stores.

Laurie and his wife, Nancy, donated $10 million of the $21 million it took to build the 66,000-square-foot facility that features state-of-the-art locker rooms, weight room, training areas, player and recruiting lounges, coaches offices, spacious practice court area, academic and dining areas and more.

The center also has a Traditions lobby that will be open to the public year round and tells the story of the Tiger basketball program.

You can see the facility and hear Tigers coach Tubby Smith and U of M President Dr. M. David Rudd by playing the video above.