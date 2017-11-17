× Suspect charged in armed Boost Mobile robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least one suspect wanted in connection to a recent armed robbery at a Boost Mobile store has been charged with aggravated robbery.

Late Wednesday evening, officers responded to the Ramill Road location after an employee reported being robbed by three armed suspects.

Surveillance video showed as one man stood outside, three suspects entered the store. One held a gun to the employee’s head and demanded cash as a second jumped the counter. The third also stood by the door acting as a lookout.

The crooks fled the scene on foot after obtaining $800 in cash and the victim’s iPhone 7 plus.

Later that night as officers were investigating the scene, three men matching the suspects’ descriptions were spotted across the street. Authorities said they were approaching them when one, Dontavious Parker, threw a Memphis Grizzlies hoodie on the ground.

Inside was the victim’s iPhone 7 plus.

Parker, another adult male and a juvenile were all detained.

It’s unclear if the other two have been charged.