MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A star-studded tribute is set for this weekend to celebrate 60 soulful years of Royal Studios.

The studio, founded by the legendary Willie Mitchell, is responsible for some of the most important music to ever come out of Memphis.

Sixty Soulful Years will showcase the best of Royal Studios' past while looking to the future.

Famed producer Boo Mitchell and renowned drummer and producer Steve Jordan talked about the celebration and the legacy of Royal Studios.

