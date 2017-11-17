× Memphis Police speak out about recent shooting of 10-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Memphis police are speaking out about the recent shooting death of 10-year-old Richard Jordan.

It happened around 4:30 on Monday while they were in the car at Ketchum and Airways.

You can see how busy this area is which is why police know someone out there has information about these suspects.

“Any victim, it hurts, but when it’s a 10-year-old child, it’s a little more personal to us. Someone who hasn’t an opportunity, who’s innocent, who has done absolutely wrong. We take it personally, yes,” Deputy Chief Mike Shearan said.

Memphis police say they’re working around the clock to find the people responsible for firing shots at the car Jordan was in on Monday near the airport.

A 12-year-old and adult woman were also shot but are recovering.

Witnesses described hearing nearly 20 bullets.

“Those three cars had what we believe were cowardly thugs who targeted these victims, female victims and children in that car,” Shearan said.

The suspect cars are described as a gold Chevy Malibu, a black Chrysler 300 and a gray sedan.

Detectives aren’t yet clear on what the motive was for them to fire into the car with women and children.

Police say anyone with information has a responsibility to contact them or call Crime Stoppers.

“Someone knows who recklessly fired shots and took the life of a 10-year-old boy who will not be able to grow up and be a police director, grow up to be the Mayor of Memphis, and that is unacceptable. That is a Memphis problem and I expect us to do better,” Police Director Rallings said.

Earlier this week there was only one tip that came into Crime Stoppers for this crime.

Police say that number’s gone up, but not by enough.

“I need Memphians to step up. If you see something, say somethin g,”Rallings said.

If you’ve seen cars described call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH