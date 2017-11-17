More complaints come in about Collierville rehabilitation center after WREG story

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- After bringing you a story about a family having concerns with a rehabilitation center in Collierville, we’ve heard more complaints about the facility: Poplar Oaks on West Poplar Avenue.

It used to go by the name “Dove,” but records show they changed the name last year, but kept the same ownership.

Leroy Johnson’s family says he was always the life of the party.

“He loved to sing, he loved to dance and most of all, he was crazy about his family, his children, his grandchildren and the numerous great grands that he had," said his granddaughter Atricia White.

Atricia White says her grandpa went to Dove, or what’s now known as Poplar Oaks, for pulmonary rehabilitation in 2015.

He had a trach in and couldn’t speak, but she says his spirits were high. That is until they got a call one night he was unresponsive.

The 79-year-old hadn’t been there even a week.

He later died at a hospital.

“They couldn’t tell us anything when we started asking questions like when did his 02 stat start to drop, did anybody notice he was having trouble? They just couldn’t tell us.”

She says they couldn’t even say who the last person was who checked on him or when they did, feeling negligence led to his death.

“There were just a lot of gaps in their notes.”

She says management acknowledged the problem and told their family they’d make it right, but they stopped hearing from them.

Then she saw our story about a different family alleging elder abuse against the facility.

“I have done more research and just seen that it’s a bad place overall, so I really wasn’t surprised.”

Three families emailed our newsroom with problems with the facility and on our Facebook page, many of you wrote in your own bad experiences.

The facility’s parent company, Orianna Health Systems, gave us the following statement today:

"Poplar Oaks Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center denies any and all allegations of abuse and neglect and other events that were erroneously reported by Channel 3 yesterday. Poplar Oaks takes all resident concerns and grievances very seriously. All complaints are thoroughly investigated until an acceptable resolution is achieved. Poplar Oaks continues to provide quality care to its residents in a safe and compassionate manner using skilled, professional, and dedicated Nursing staff and support personnel."

White says she disagrees but hopes regardless, this will be a reminder to cherish your loved ones.

We reached out to the parent company to get more information about these recent complaints, but they haven’t yet responded.

Federal records show the center had 17 health deficiencies during an inspection in March. The state average is about five.