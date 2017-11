MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies will be without guard Mike Conley indefinitely as the NBA star undergoes treatment for an injury.

Conley is scheduled to undergo therapy and treatment on his left heel and Achilles.

At this time, it’s unclear when he will return, but the team said they will provide a status update in two weeks.

