Marshall County still looking for escaped murder suspect

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — As the reward for a wanted jail escapee grows, so does concern over accountability.

Antoine Adams broke out of the Marshall County Jail in northern Mississippi nearly two weeks ago.

Since then the total reward money for information on the dangerous felon’s whereabouts has ticked up to $8,500 for his capture.

Investigators say the man on the TBI’s most wanted list is connected to three homicides — two in Memphis and one in Marshall County where he was held.

The Marshall County Sheriff says he was able to break through a window and slip under a fence around the jail undetected.

WREG went to several previous addresses listed for Adams, some of his former neighbors telling us they’ve seen investigators come around recently looking for him other former neighbors telling us they’ve even seen him recently.

“Yeah they still looking for him. They haven’t found him,” said Tarrence Willliams, Adams’ former neighbor.

The jail escapee used to live next door to him in this north Memphis duplex. He said investigators have been by multiple times.

“Just looking around the house you know making sure that he hasn’t been by.”

Another woman, who didn’t feel comfortable identifying herself believes she’s seen him recently hanging around the Pepper Tree Apartments in Whitehaven, another previous address listed in records.

Today a Marshall County investigator would not go on camera but said the office is working with other departments to follow up on leads, but nothing solid.

Hours after Adams broke out of his cell the Marshall County Sheriff talked to WREG, blaming the aging infrastructure of the building.

They said Adams’ wig was set to have updates done the next day.

He also said the person who was supposed to be monitoring his part of the jail would likely be fired.

Messages to the sheriff to see if that has happened have gone unanswered.

“I think the guards they should be held accountable you know for all their actions,” Williams said. “They’re the reason why he escaped.”

Over the summer U.S. Marshals arrested Adams in Houston on a murder he was wanted in, but here locally authorities want you to keep an eye out.

If you think you see Adams you can call crime stoppers 901-528- CASH or the Marshall County Sheriffs Office.