× Indiana deputies get a little scruffy for a good cause

TERRE HAUTE, In. — Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps has sported his signature mustache his whole career, but says he’s never been a fan of the bearded look.

Despite his preference for a clean shave, he is allowing his staff to get scruffy for a good cause.

“The idea behind it is what you would usually spend grooming throughout the month, you donate that to cancer research or some form of cancer society,” he told WTHI.

For a $20 donation, deputies and other employees can grow a beard for “No Shave November”. All of the money raised will then be sent to the American Cancer Society for research.

“Cancer is the one thing that I truly believe has probably affected everybody’s life including mine in several instances,” said Sheriff Phelps.

Sheriff Phelps posted about the fundraiser on Facebook so the community would not get confused about the lapse in personal hair care.

And if anyone wishes to join in, it’s fine by him.

“If thousands of people across the country are donating that small amount, it equals up to something. So if it’s only a couple hundred bucks here when we’re done then so be it. That two hundred dollars [is] going to a worthwhile cause.”

One deputy said he’s been impacted too and this is a good way to honor the people he has lost to cancer. However, he was quick to point out he doesn’t agree with the boss — he looks good in a beard.

“I can’t believe it grew in. I’ll be 35 here soon and I can grow a beard so that’s good,” said Deputy Branin Bryant.