× Florida Waffle House waiter serves couple a dead frog

FLORIDA—A Waffle House waiter in Florida served a couple a dead frog in their drink.

Claire Sheats says she and her husband were waiting for their food when they found it.

“Disgust. it’s a whole frog in a water drink and you’re at a restaurant. you have hairs in your food sometimes or maybe a little piece of plastic from packaging. but, this is an amphibian and that’s not something that–you definitely lose your appetite immediately,” Sheats said.

A state health report shows the restaurant had eleven violations including food stored at an improper temperature.

Waffle House cooperate says it’s looking into it.