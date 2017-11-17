× Customer issues warning after Amazon Flex driver attempts to steal package

SACRAMENTO, Ca. — An avid Amazon shopper, Tony has packages delivered to his California home often, but what he saw a few nights ago has him very concerned.

“He was just taking the package.”

A deliveryman was caught on camera as he tried to make away with the purchased goods.

“Walks up to the car half way.”

Tony and his family watched their surveillance camera monitor from their living room as the driver pulled up. The deliveryman walked the package halfway up the driveway and snapped a photo — a requirement by Amazon to confirm the package was in fact dropped off.

Instead of putting the box down, this man carried it back to his car.

“They’re just taking them instead for themselves,” Tony said.

His mom walked outside as the driver was leaving and caught his attention. He stopped and walked the package up to her.

“He said ‘sorry for taking your package.'”

The man was an Amazon Flex driver — a new kind of employee hired by the company to deliver packages.

Amazon allows Flex drivers to work in everyday clothing and drive their own cars.

The company didn’t respond to a request for an interview about the program or this incident in time to make air, but directed the media to its website where just about anyone can sign up to become one of their drivers.

A background check is required.

With the holidays approaching, Tony said he’ll pay more attention to who’s dropping off his packages and hopes Amazon will take action against the driver he says tried to steal his.