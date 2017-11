× 19-year-old found guilty of second degree murder in hair weave triple murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —19-year-old Shelby Isaac guilty of two counts second-degree murder in hair weave triple murder.

The Jury also found Isaac guilty on one count of negligent homicide, one count criminally negligent homicide.

Shelby Isaac will return to court for sentencing December 15.

Isaac faces a maximum of 25 years for the most serious charge, second-degree murder.